Arizona vs. Utah on Pac-12 Networks? Conference TV schedule slammed for Week 12

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
·2 min read
The Arizona Wildcats' game against Utah on Saturday is on Pac-12 Networks and some people are not happy about it.
We found out the Pac-12 football TV schedule for the upcoming week on Sunday.

And some people are not happy with it. Not happy at all.

Their biggest gripe?

Saturday's game between 7-3 Arizona and 7-3 Utah has been relegated to Pac-12 Networks while Oregon at Arizona State is on FOX and UCLA at USC is on ABC.

ABC will also have the Washington at Oregon State game on Saturday, while the Cal at Stanford game will be on Pac-12 Networks.

There is also a Friday game this week on FS1 between Colorado and Washington State.

But some people really don't understand the Utah at Arizona omission on a major network.  After all, the game is one of just two Pac-12 games this week between ranked opponents (with Washington-Oregon State the other).

Social media voiced its displeasure with the Pac-12's TV schedule this week:

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

