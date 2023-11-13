Arizona vs. Utah on Pac-12 Networks? Conference TV schedule slammed for Week 12

The Arizona Wildcats' game against Utah on Saturday is on Pac-12 Networks and some people are not happy about it.

We found out the Pac-12 football TV schedule for the upcoming week on Sunday.

And some people are not happy with it. Not happy at all.

Their biggest gripe?

Saturday's game between 7-3 Arizona and 7-3 Utah has been relegated to Pac-12 Networks while Oregon at Arizona State is on FOX and UCLA at USC is on ABC.

ABC will also have the Washington at Oregon State game on Saturday, while the Cal at Stanford game will be on Pac-12 Networks.

There is also a Friday game this week on FS1 between Colorado and Washington State.

But some people really don't understand the Utah at Arizona omission on a major network. After all, the game is one of just two Pac-12 games this week between ranked opponents (with Washington-Oregon State the other).

Social media voiced its displeasure with the Pac-12's TV schedule this week:

Pretty pathetic that Arizona/Utah is a P12 Network game. https://t.co/tXXcENuNKQ — Jody Oehler (@radiojody) November 12, 2023

Two Top 25 teams and we get relegated to playing on PAC-12, meanwhile Oregon vs ASU is Fox and UCLA/USC is on ABC https://t.co/JlS6GvRge2 — ZonaZealotsFS (@ZonaZealots) November 12, 2023

So the 6-day window yielded these gems:

ORE-ASU on Fox @ 2:00

USC-UCLA on ABC @ 1:30

UA-UTAH on P12 Net @ 12:30



Someone please help me understand why our fans will be forced, once again, to seek out a way to watch the game while there is HOT GARBAGE on the terrestrial networks! — Jeff Dean (@UAZVoice) November 12, 2023

Fox picked up Oregon vs. ASU. Oregon is going to win by 50. I guess the appeal there is Oregon. Utah-Arizona is a bigger and better game overall. I'll be there, but it's lame. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) November 12, 2023

After Saturday, Arizona will have played seven games this season on Pac-12 Network. — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 12, 2023

Two ranked teams in action and let's put it on our network where essentially no one can watch! Pathetic! https://t.co/Icw4rDpUtf — Eric Cohen (@CohensCornerAZ) November 12, 2023

Good: Day Game

Bad: We seriously putting this on the Pac-12? https://t.co/uqS9hfoeQp — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) November 12, 2023

