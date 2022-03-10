Arizona vs Stanford College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Arizona vs Stanford prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10

Arizona vs Stanford Game Preview, Pac 12 Tournament How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 10

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Arizona (28-3), Stanford (16-15)

Why Stanford Will Win

Okay, so Arizona State totally and completely gagged away the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament, but give Stanford credit for helping to make it happen.

The Cardinal roared back late to win in a 71-70 thriller, and now it’s playing with house money against – let’s be real here – the best team in college basketball.

Stanford was able to hang around with the Wildcats for a while in the 81-69 loss in Tucson, and now it has to do what it did against ASU and rebound, rebound, rebound.

The offense isn’t good enough to win this in a wild shootout, so at both ends it has to hang around on the glass after coming up with 43 boards against the Sun Devils.

Why Arizona Will Win

Yeah, Arizona State choked.

Stanford only hit 29% from three and was saved by ASU’s inability to get to the free throw line – the Cardinal were +9 in free throws.

As long as Arizona isn’t sleepy like it was in the second meeting between the two teams, it should be able to work the ball around enough for a whole slew of easy shots on the inside.

And if the energy is there, Stanford doesn’t have a prayer on the boards. Arizona lost the rebounding battle in each of the first two games, and it didn’t matter. It’s not going to lose it in this one.

Arizona vs Stanford: What’s Going To Happen

Arizona will be a little bit lethargic early on, and then the Stanford misfires will start to add up. There won’t be anything happening from three and there won’t be enough takeaways to keep the Cats from getting the ball inside over and over and over again.

Arizona is about to show why it’s No. 1 in the nation in assists and rebounds.

Arizona vs Stanford: Prediction, Lines

Arizona 83, Stanford 62

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

