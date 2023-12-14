Arizona vs. Purdue schedule, TV: Fans outraged over how to watch college basketball game

The Arizona Wildcats and Purdue Boilermakers face off on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. MST in a men's college basketball showdown between Top 5 teams.

Surely, it's a game worthy of a national television audience on a major network, right?

Wrong.

The game between No. 1 Arizona (8-0) and No. 4 Purdue (9-1) can only be seen on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

That fact has many college basketball fans upset and some even outraged.

They took to social media to rant about the limited viewing option for Saturday's marquee college basketball game when they discovered the broadcast information for the game.

Here's some of their comments that were suitable for print.

Social media slammed Arizona vs. Purdue game airing on Peacock:

Purdue Arizona on Peacock is Fowl https://t.co/Z1V7diFOkV — Ryan Cotter (@Rygi13) December 11, 2023

PSA for #Badgers hoops fans: Purdue and Arizona battle at 3:30 p.m. (Central) Saturday in Indy. Game can be seen on...Peacock. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) December 14, 2023

And that is sort of my issue...the only people who will watch are Purdue fans, Arizona fans and dedicated CBB fans. No one will casually fire up their peacock app to see what games are on and that's too bad IMO. https://t.co/hqpaF5eHAu — Greg McManus (@gregmclnk) December 12, 2023

A top 25 matchup between Purdue and Arizona on Peacock next week is going to make a lot of people very mad — Manny | Weather, TV, Sports (@sportsontvguy) December 11, 2023

Arizona and Purdue arguably the two best teams in college basketball play Saturday… No one in the entire world knows that though because the big 10 decided to allow games to be put on Peacock. Game should be at 7ET on ESPN or 12ET on CBS. This is laughable. Big 10 🤡 🤡 — Trey (@Treypechal) December 11, 2023

The Arizona-Purdue game is a Peacock exclusive? Man that sucks — Joe McCann (@JoeMcCann3) December 11, 2023

Ridiculous maybe the best game of the year so far Purdue-Arizona is on Peacock — Rich McGuinness (@rykait0407) December 11, 2023

HUGE game on Saturday! #1 Arizona vs #3 Purdue.



Only one problem, it's on Peacock. — Wire Falls (@wirefalls) December 12, 2023

Arizona vs Purdue is disrespected it's not on tv streaming on peacock tv. — Steven Decker (@stevendecker37) December 12, 2023

Wait, the big Arizona-Purdue men's basketball showdown Saturday is available only on Peacock?? — Mark Berman (@BermanRoanoke) December 12, 2023

Unbelievable that Peacock is going to have Arizona-Purdue next week. — Mike Miller (@mikemillerF68) December 9, 2023

I am a lover of nature and I protect wildlife ….but if the Purdue vs Arizona game on Sat Dec 16 is only shown by streaming on Peacock I will no longer be friendly to this very foul animal. pic.twitter.com/ImKUyxJpsf — Ernie Agee (@ErnieAgee) December 11, 2023

Some fans of Tommy Lloyd's Arizona Wildcats basketball team are not happy with the lack of viewing options for Saturday's game against Purdue.

Arizona aware of fan concerns over Purdue game broadcast information:

The Arizona basketball program must have fielded calls about the TV/streaming situation for Saturday's game, because it released information earlier this week detailing how to subscribe to Peacock to watch the game and then how to cancel your subscription to the service after the game.

It wrote: "Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. MST and the only way to watch the game is via the Peacock app or Peacock website, as the broadcast rights for this game fall under the Big Ten Conference media rights agreement. This is the ONLY Arizona men's basketball game that will appear on Peacock during the 2023-24 season. So if your intent is to just watch this game with your subscription, please remember to cancel your subscription after the game because the default setting in your account will automatically renew each month until you cancel it."

Peacock costs $5.99 per month and students can sign up for Peacock Premium for $1.99 a month.

Arizona basketball even included a step-by-step guide for how to watch the game Saturday:

Open the Peacock app on your device or SmartTV or visit PeacockTV.com on the web. If you don't have the app, download it from the App Store onto your phone/tablet/SmartTV.

Sign into your account or sign up for Peacock.

Find Arizona vs. Purdue on Home page, Sports section, or search.

Click on the "Watch Now" button

Are you going to watch the game Saturday?

