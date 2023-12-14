Advertisement

Arizona vs. Purdue schedule, TV: Fans outraged over how to watch college basketball game

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
·4 min read

The Arizona Wildcats and Purdue Boilermakers face off on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. MST in a men's college basketball showdown between Top 5 teams.

Surely, it's a game worthy of a national television audience on a major network, right?

Wrong.

The game between No. 1 Arizona (8-0) and No. 4 Purdue (9-1) can only be seen on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

That fact has many college basketball fans upset and some even outraged.

They took to social media to rant about the limited viewing option for Saturday's marquee college basketball game when they discovered the broadcast information for the game.

Here's some of their comments that were suitable for print.

Arizona vs. Purdue picks, predictions: Who wins men's college basketball game on Saturday?

Social media slammed Arizona vs. Purdue game airing on Peacock:

Some fans of Tommy Lloyd's Arizona Wildcats basketball team are not happy with the lack of viewing options for Saturday's game against Purdue.
Some fans of Tommy Lloyd's Arizona Wildcats basketball team are not happy with the lack of viewing options for Saturday's game against Purdue.

Arizona aware of fan concerns over Purdue game broadcast information:

The Arizona basketball program must have fielded calls about the TV/streaming situation for Saturday's game, because it released information earlier this week detailing how to subscribe to Peacock to watch the game and then how to cancel your subscription to the service after the game.

It wrote: "Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. MST and the only way to watch the game is via the Peacock app or Peacock website, as the broadcast rights for this game fall under the Big Ten Conference media rights agreement. This is the ONLY Arizona men's basketball game that will appear on Peacock during the 2023-24 season. So if your intent is to just watch this game with your subscription, please remember to cancel your subscription after the game because the default setting in your account will automatically renew each month until you cancel it."

Peacock costs $5.99 per month and students can sign up for Peacock Premium for $1.99 a month.

More: Arizona basketball rips through Wisconsin in dominating win

Arizona basketball even included a step-by-step guide for how to watch the game Saturday:

  • Open the Peacock app on your device or SmartTV or visit PeacockTV.com on the web. If you don't have the app, download it from the App Store onto your phone/tablet/SmartTV.

  • Sign into your account or sign up for Peacock.

  • Find Arizona vs. Purdue on Home page, Sports section, or search.

  • Click on the "Watch Now" button

Are you going to watch the game Saturday?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How to watch Arizona vs. Purdue on Peacock, even if it outrages you