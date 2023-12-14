Arizona vs. Purdue picks, predictions: Who wins men's college basketball game on Saturday?

The Arizona Wildcats play the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis a highly-anticipated men's college basketball game.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these college basketball picks and predictions for the Arizona vs. Purdue matchup, which can be seen at 2:30 p.m. MST on Peacock.

Arizona enters the game with a perfect 8-0 record. Purdue is 9-1 on the season.

The Wildcats are ranked no. 1 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. The Boilermakers are No. 4.

The game is part of the second annual Indy Classic. Indiana State and Ball State face off in the first game of the doubleheader.

Arizona vs. Purdue schedule, TV: Fans outraged over how to watch college basketball game

Sportsbook Wire: Arizona 80, Purdue 77

It writes: "Purdue is 7-2-1 ATS this season. Arizona has compiled an 8-0-0 ATS record so far this season. The Boilermakers put up 21.7 more points per game (85.6) than the Wildcats allow (63.9)."

SB Nation: Purdue 84, Arizona 80

Andrew Ledman writes: “This should be a great game, and I’m hoping that despite the game being at the same time as the Indianapolis Colts game which will be just down the road the crowd will be heavily pro-Purdue. That should help because obviously Arizona is a great team and a great program. I actually had the chance to interview Matt Painter a few weeks back and he talked about the fact that when you look at the numbers Purdue’s offense and defense actually are better against Top 50 teams. When they fall into the lower ranked teams they struggle a bit more. He couldn’t explain it and I certainly can’t either. This is all a long way of saying that I think Purdue will put on a great performance in this one. Perhaps it’s my homerism, which I freely admit to, but I’m taking Purdue in a tight one."

More: Arizona basketball rips through Wisconsin in dominating win

Odds Shark: Take Arizona with the points against Purdue

David Caraviello writes: "Zach Edey is having a monster season, but that’s not always translating into wins for sports bettors; in fact, the Boilermakers have covered in just two of their last five. Purdue has the best player, but Arizona has the better roster—one that’s getting contributions from all over the floor, and hammering opponents as a result. Plus, it’s very difficult to go against a Wildcats team that’s 8-0 against the spread, and likely to be an underdog Saturday in Indianapolis."

Hammer and Rails: Purdue 83, Arizona 77

It writes: "This always looked like an Arizona loss when the schedule came out, but so did the Duke game, so anything is possible. I think this will be a very well-played and even matchup but the presence of Edey will be the deciding factor. Purdue wins 83-77."

ESPN: Purdue has a 57.1% chance to beat Arizona on Saturday

The site gives the Wildcats a 42.9% shot at beating the Boilermakers.

