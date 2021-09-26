Arizona vs Jacksonville prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, September 26

Arizona vs Jacksonville How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 26

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Arizona (2-0), Jacksonville (0-2)

Arizona vs Jacksonville Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

Kyler Murray has been brilliant.

He was already amazing, but he’s trying to run less, using his good receiving corps more, and the weapons are all producing.

DeAndre Hopkins might be hurting, but Rondale Moore has been fun, AJ Green caught a touchdown pass, and Christian Kirk is turning into one of the league’s more dangerous deep threats.

Jacksonville doesn’t have the defense to hold on.

The offensive side showed it can crank up yards against Houston, but five turnovers in the first two games, little passing production against Denver, and two straight double-digit wins showed just how far there is to go.

Why Jacksonville Will Win

The passing game should be there.

It might not be consistent, and Trevor Lawrence will come up with a few too many misfires, but he’ll make up for his miserable day in Denver by throwing and throwing some more to keep up.

On the positive side, he’s spreading the ball around well, and now he needs help. A little bit of the pressure should be taken off with the ground game taking more of the load.

James Robinson and Carlos Hyde haven’t been able to break free, but Arizona got gouged last week by Dalvin Cook – the Jaguars have to give it a shot.

What’s Going To Happen

Jacksonville will come up with an interesting performance at home.

Murray and the offense will come up with a third quarter run to all but put the game away, but the Jaguars will start to click a little better. It’s a work in progress, but if there’s such a thing as a good loss, this will be it.

Arizona vs Jacksonville Prediction, Line

Arizona 34, Jacksonville 26

Line: Arizona -7.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

