Arizona vs. Houston picks, predictions, odds: Who wins NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game?

No. 5 seed Houston goes to battle against No. 1 seed Arizona face off in the South Region on Thursday night in the Sweet 16.

This is the last game on Thursday's docket as tip-off is set for 9:59 p.m. EST on TBS and will be right after the Michigan/Villanova game wraps up.

The current line at Tipico Sportsbook has the Wildcats as a slight -1.5 point favorite. The Cougars are currently +102 (Bet $100 to win $102) to win this Sweet 16 matchup.

Here's my thoughts on the spread, over/under and who will move on to the next round in the South region. Odds powered by Tipico Sportsbook.

Spread: Houston +1.5 (-110)

FORT WORTH, TX - MARCH 13: Josh Carlton #25 of the Houston Cougars celebrates the 71-53 win over the Memphis Tigers at the American Athletic Conference Mens Basketball Tournament Championship at Dickies Arena on March 13, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Another game with a close spread but I'm gonna go with the underdog in this one. The Cougars have covered five straight against the spread and are 12-3 ATS in their last 15 games as an underdog. Houston has also covered seven of its last nine neutral site games when it's an underdog.

The Wildcats on the other hand have not covered the spread in four straight games and are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 neutral site games when they're the favorite.

It's a risky play especially if Arizona wins but I'm on Houston to cover this number.

Over/Under: Over 145.5 (-107)

Mar 20, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (35) shoots against TCU Horned Frogs guard Francisco Farabello (3) in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena.

This matchup will be the something's got to give type of game. The Arizona offense ranks third in the NCAA in points per game (84.7) and fifth in field goal percentage (49.5).

Houston on the other hand has a defense that is top 10 in opponents points per game only allowing 58.9 PPG (7th) and best opponent field goal percentage in the entire country this season (37.2%).

Even with Houston's suffocating defense, I think Arizona will be able to score in this one and the Cougars will keep up. The Wildcats over have hit in seven of their last eight as a favorite and seven straight following an ATS loss.

Take the over in this matchup as Houston should be able to limit what Arizona can do offensively but still have a decent amount of points in this one.

Moneyline: Houston (+102)

Second round: Houston guard Taze Moore (4) celebrates during the Cougars' 68-53 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

I'm on the small underdog in this one. Arizona barely survived in overtime against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Round of 32 as they needed huge performances from both Christian Koloko and Bennedict Mathurin as they each scored 28+ points to move on.

While I don't think they'll win with ease like they did in the first two rounds, I do expect the Cougars to pull off the upset against the No. 1 seed.

Give me Houston to reach its second straight Elite Eight appearance in the South Region.

Prediction: Houston 76, Arizona 73

