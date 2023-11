Arizona vs. Duke: Odds, TV and streaming for Friday's game at Cameron

Nov 6, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski(30) dribbles up court during the second half against the Dartmouth Big Green at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The upcoming Friday night prime-time matchup between No. 2 Duke Blue Devils host No. 12 Arizona Wildcats at Cameron Indoor Stadium will be the first big challenge of the season for both teams.

In their regular-season opener, the Blue Devils comfortably won 92-54 against Dartmouth in front of a sellout crowd. Sophomore, Kyle Filipowski, led the team with 25 points and seven rebounds. This makes Filipowski the first Duke player since RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson in 2018 to score 25 points in a season-opener.

The Arizona Wildcats are coming off a 122-59 season-opening victory against Morgan State. Sophomore Kylan Boswell played an instrumental role with a career-high 18 points in just 22 minutes. The Wildcats’ 122 points scored in the season opener match their highest since 1990.

College Basketball: Filipowski leads the way as No. 2 Duke opens the season by beating Dartmouth 92-54

How to watch No. 2 Duke vs. No. 12 Arizona , TV and streaming:

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils tip off against No. 12 Arizona Wildcats at 7:00 p.m., ET on ESPN2.

You can also watch via Fubo.

NCAA Basketball Odds: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 12 Arizona Lines, betting trends:

The Blue Devils are favorites to defeat the Wildcats, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds.

Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps.

Spread Favorite: Duke (-5)

Moneyline: Duke(---); Arizona(---)

Total: 152.5 points

The Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball 2023 schedule and results:

Arizona State 122-59 Morgan State, Final

Nov. 10: Arizona vs. Duke, 7:00 p.m., ET, ESPN2

Nov. 13: Arizona vs. Southern, 8:00 p.m., ET, PAC12

Nov. 17: Arizona vs. Belmont,11:00 p.m., ET, PAC12

Nov. 19: Arizona vs. UT Arlington,6:00 p.m., ET, PAC12

Nov. 23: Arizona vs. Michigan State, 4:00 p.m., ET, TBD

Dec. 2: Arizona vs. Colgate, 3:00 p.m., ET, TBD

Dec. 9: Arizona vs. Wisconsin, 3:15 p.m., ET, ESPN

Dec. 16: Arizona vs. Purdue, 4:30 p.m., ET, TBD

Dec. 20: Arizona vs. Alabama, 11:00 p.m., ET, ESPN

Dec. 23: Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic, 3:00 p.m., ET, TBD

Dec. 29: Arizona vs. California, 10:30 p.m., ET, TBD

Dec. 31: Arizona vs. Stanford, 4:00 p.m., ET, TBD

Jan. 4: Arizona vs. Colorado, 9:30 p.m., ET, ESPN

Jan. 6: Arizona vs. Utah, 8:00 p.m., ET, TBD

Jan. 13: Arizona vs. Washington State, 6:00 p.m., ET, TBD

Jan. 17: Arizona vs. USC, 10:00 p.m., ET, ESPN

Jan. 20: Arizona vs. UCLA, TBD

Jan. 25: Arizona vs. Oregon State, 11:00 p.m., ET, TBD

Jan. 27: Arizona vs. Oregon, 5:30 p.m., ET, TBD

Feb. 1: Arizona vs. California, 8:30 p.m., ET, TBD

Feb. 4: Arizona vs. Stanford, 8:00 p.m., ET, TBD

Feb. 8: Arizona vs. Utah, 8:00 p.m., ET, TBD

Feb. 10: Arizona vs. Colorado, TBD

Feb. 17: Arizona vs. Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., ET, TBD

Feb. 22: Arizona vs. Washington State, 11:00 p.m., ET, TBD

Feb. 24: Arizona vs. Washington, 2:00 p.m., ET, TBD

Feb. 28: Arizona vs. Arizona State, 10:00 p.m., ET, TBD

Mar. 2: Arizona vs. Oregon, 2:00 p.m., ET, TBD

Mar. 7: Arizona vs. UCLA, TBD

Mar. 9: Arizona vs. USC, 10:00 p.m., ET, ESPN

The Duke Blue Devils Men's Basketball 2023 schedule and results:

Duke 92-54 Dartmouth, Final

Nov. 10: Duke vs. Arizona, 7:00 p.m., ET, ESPN2

Nov. 13: Duke vs. Michigan State, 7:00 p.m., ET, ESPN

Nov. 17: Duke vs. Bucknell, 6:00 p.m., ET, ACC Network

Nov. 19: Arizona vs. UT Arlington,6:00 p.m., ET, PAC12

Nov. 21: Duke vs. La Salle, 7:00 p.m., ET, ACC Network

Nov. 24: Duke vs. Southern Indiana, 6:00 p.m., ET, ACC Network

Nov. 29: Duke vs. Arkansas, 9:15 p.m., ET, ESPN

Dec. 2: Duke vs. Georgia Tech, 4:30 p.m., ET, ACC Network

Dec. 12: Duke vs. Hofstra, 7:00 p.m., ET, ESPN2

Dec. 20: Duke vs. Baylor, 7:00 p.m., ET, ESPN

Dec. 30: Duke vs. Queens University, 2:o0 p.m., ET, TBD

Jan. 2: Duke vs. Syracuse, 9:00 p.m., ET, ESPN

Jan. 6: Duke vs. Notre Dame, 6:00 p.m., ET, ACC Network

Jan. 9: Duke vs. Pittsburgh, 9:00 p.m., ET, ACC Network

Jan. 13: Duke vs. Georgia Tech, 5:00 p.m., ET, ACC Network

Jan. 17: Arizona vs. USC, 10:00 p.m., ET, ESPN

Jan. 20: Duke vs. Pittsburgh, TBD

Jan. 23: Duke vs. Louisville, 7:00 p.m., ET, TBD

Jan. 27: Duke vs. Clemson, 4:00 p.m., ET, ESPN

Jan. 29: Duke vs. Virginia Tech, 7:00 p.m., ET, ESPN

Feb. 3: Duke vs. North Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ET, ESPN

Feb. 7: Duke vs. Notre Dame, 9:00 p.m., ET, ACC Network

Feb. 10: Duke vs. Boston College, 2:00 p.m., ET, TBD

Feb. 12: Duke vs. Wake Forest, 7:00 p.m., ET, ESPN

Feb. 21: Duke vs. Miami, 7:00 p.m., ET, ESPN

Feb. 24: Duke vs. Wake Forest, TBD

Feb. 28: Duke vs. Louisville, 7:00 p.m., ET, ACC Network

Mar. 2: Duke vs. Virginia, 6:00 p.m., ET, ESPN

Mar. 4: Duke vs. NC State, 7:00 p.m., ET, ESPN

Mar. 9: Duke vs. North Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ET, ESPN

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Arizona vs. Duke basketball 2023: Streaming, odds and how to watch