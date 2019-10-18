Arizona-USC football game preview

Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth break down this weekend's Pac-12 South between Arizona and USC live at 6:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network. The Wildcats are looking for a bounce-back win after dropping a tough game last week to Washington, while the Trojans are looking to do the same after their rivalry loss to Notre Dame. Both of these teams control their own destinies in the Pac-12 South, and a win this weekend could set them on their way towards a championship game berth. Set an alert in the Pac-12 Now App to make sure you don't miss any of the action: pac12.me/FB-AZ-USC

Scroll to continue with content Ad