Arizona upsets No. 12 UCLA for first win at Rose Bowl since 2010
Arizona football upsets No. 12 UCLA by a final score of 34-28 on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Los Angeles. The Wildcats improve to 4-6 overall and 2-5 in conference, while the Bruins dorp to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in Pac-12 play.