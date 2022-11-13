Arizona upsets No. 12 UCLA for first win at Rose Bowl since 2010

Pac-12 Network

No. 13 Utah football defeats Stanford by a final score of 42-7 on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Salt Lake City. Junior running back Tavion Thomas finishes with a career-high 180 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries against the Cardinal. The Utes improve to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in conference, while the Cardinal falls to 3-7 overall and 1-7 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.