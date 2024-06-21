Arizona, UNLV top of mind for four-star C Xavion Staton

One of the top center prospects in the 2025 class, Xavion Staton has spent the last eight months or so announcing himself as a major national recruit and attracting plenty of college options from which to choose.

The Nevada-based 7-footer is now in the process of scheduling visits, as he attempts to narrow his focus and choose a school. Rivals recently caught up with the four-star big man to get the latest on his recruitment.

*****

ON UPCOMING VISITS:

“I’m still trying to figure out the details, but I’m going to take an official to Arizona. They are pushing hard in my recruitment so I want to go check it out.”

ON ARIZONA’S TRANSITION TO THE BIG 12:

“They haven’t talked too much about that. They brought it up a little, but we talk about other stuff more than that.”

ON THE MAJOR CONVERSATION POINTS WITH THE UofA STAFF:

“They mostly just show a lot of support and want to become a home away from home for me because I was born and raised in Vegas. They show that support, which could be something I’m looking for. I’m just hoping to continue to build our relationship.”

ON UNLV:

“That’s the hometown school, where I could possibly become a hometown hero. They are really involved and I like the coaching staff. They love me and I love them. It’s a family kind of thing.”

ON THE DISTANCE BETWEEN HIS HOME AND THE UNLV CAMPUS:

“I’d say about 12 minutes. It’s a real quick drive. I went to two games this year. I went to one with my whole high school team, which was cool.”

ON WHAT LED TO HIS BREAKOUT YEAR:

“I started playing with more confidence. I’m not saying I’m cocky, but I’m kind of newer to the game still, so it took me a bit to find the confidence in myself. Now I’m doing what I do – blocking shots, lobs, things like that.”

ON HIS DECISION TO START PLAYING BASKETBALL IN EIGHTH GRADE:

“I played football up until seventh grade. Then, I kinda started thinking about basketball. I tried out for my high school team and made varsity. I didn't get minutes, but I made it. It just kind of went from there.”

RIVALS' REACTION: UNLV and Arizona seem to stand at the forefront of Staton’s recruitment for the time being, but that doesn’t mean all hope is lost for others.

LSU and Kansas are also worth monitoring and could make aggressive moves before all is said and done.