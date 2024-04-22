Arizona transfer DL Bill Norton commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns had a need at defensive tackle exiting spring football. They addressed that need on Monday.

Arizona transfer defensive lineman Bill Norton announced a transfer portal commitment to Texas. He joins former defensive line teammate Tiaoalii Savea in Austin. Both players were once four-star composite prospects as recruits.

Both Norton and Savea were part of a defense led by Texas linebackers coach Johnny Nansen last season. The then Arizona defensive coordinator led a Wildcats defense that allowed 21.1 points per game and 5.4 yards per play. The defense was particularly good against the run where Savea and Norton helped Arizona hold opponents to 118.2 rushing yards per game.

Norton’s frame is a positive as Texas looks to add big humans in the trenches. At 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds Norton should not only be able to hold his ground but bat down passes at the line of scrimmage. The defensive lineman would be able to work in concert with fellow 6-foot-6 player Ethan Burke at edge. That length could create issues for quarterbacks with side arm deliveries.

The addition fills a need for the Longhorns to a certain degree but the team might not be done at the position. Texas has been a favorite to land UCLA transfer defensive lineman Jay Toia as well. Norton’s addition doesn’t eliminate the possibility of adding Toia.

Texas is on its way to building a formidable defensive line after losing two All-American caliber defensive tackles in Byron Murphy and T’Vondre Sweat. Look for Norton to make an impact in 2024.

WILD BILL HEADED TO TEXAS The Longhorns make a major addition via the transfer portal at defensive tackle with the former Arizona Wildcat Bill Norton. STORY: https://t.co/TPQhIwFrHU (FREE) #HookEm @InsideTexas pic.twitter.com/F37IoXlpmm — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) April 22, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire