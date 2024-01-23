Arizona tight end, a former four-star recruit, stays with Brent Brennan and Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats are losing some players to the Washington Huskies, but they are retaining plenty of players instead of watching them follow Jedd Fisch to Seattle. New Arizona coach Brent Brennan has done an admirable job of securing players from the Wildcats’ roster. There hasn’t been a dramatic transfer portal exodus from Tucson, certainly not as large as initially feared by U of A fans. Yes, the roster is losing some depth from its 2023 iteration, but not nearly as much as first thought.

Two more Arizona players withdrew their names from the transfer portal on Monday, increasing the Wildcats’ chances of being able to compete with Utah and others for the 2024 Big 12 championship. Tight ends Keyan Burnett and Dorian Thomas both decided to run it back alongside quarterback Noah Fifita and star receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Arizona’s offense should be really good, and the Wildcats — while not the likely 2024 Big 12 favorite (that would be Utah with Cam Rising coming back at quarterback after missing all of 2023 with an injury) — are legitimately still in the hunt. Their roster has not been decimated to the extent many experts worried about.

Washington’s failure to grab all the important pieces from the Arizona roster and bring them to Montlake to play for Jedd Fisch is a clear benefit for USC. The Trojans visit Washington next November as part of the Big Ten football schedule.

