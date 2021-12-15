Arizona TE Michael Masunas makes decision official by signing NLI

The second tight end in the 2022 recruiting class, Michael Masunas has made his decision to attend Michigan State official by signing his national letter of intent.

Masunas is a member of Arizona high school powerhouse Hamilton High School, and has been playing some of the top competition on the west coast. The Spartans beat out Arizona, Florida State, Maryland and Tennessee for his commitment.

Player Profile

Position: Tight End

Height/Weight: 6’4″/245 pounds

Hometown: Chandler, Arizona

High School: Hamilton High School

247Sports Composite ranking: 3-Star, No. 1,001 nationally

Analysis: Masunas is an offensive tackle converted into a tight end, which brings a solid foundation of skills to build upon. A willing blocker, Masunas had a huge senior season as a receiver boosting what seems like his ceiling could be. Physical development will be key in Masunas’s development at MSU.

Stay tuned to Spartans Wire for all of your signing day coverage!

More!