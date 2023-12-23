Arizona takes brutal double OT loss against FAU to close out tough nonconference schedule

LAS VEGAS – One of the toughest-ever nonconference schedules in Arizona basketball history ended on a predictably rough note.

The fourth-ranked Wildcats lost 96-95 in double overtime to 14th-ranked Florida Atlantic, despite getting a career-high 21 rebounds from center Oumar Ballo and several clutch shots from guard Caleb Love, who missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer just before time expired.

Jalen Gaffney hit a jumper and 3-pointer midway through the second overtime period to give the Owls a 93-88 lead. But Kylan Boswell hit a 3-pointer and Love hit two free throws with 1:27 left to tie it again at 95.

Giancarlo Rosado hit one of two free throws with 57 seconds left and Love missed a close-in shot with 43 seconds to go, and after FAU’s Alijah Martin missed a 3-pointer, the Wildcats had 11 seconds to set up a game-winner.

They called timeout but couldn’t find an open shot after driving and passing, with Love’s shot bouncing off the rim.

The loss dropped No. 4 Arizona to 9-2 while 14th-ranked FAU moved to 10-2.

At the end of the first overtime period, Johnell Davis broke free to drive to the basket for a layup with 10 seconds left to give FAU an 84-82 lead but Love picked up a foul from Jalen Gaffney as he drove the right side of the court. Love hit both ensuing free throws and the game remained tied when Gaffney missed a difficult jumper at the buzzer.

Ballo set a new career-high in rebounding by pulling down his 17th with 5:23 to go. He had 16 against Colorado in UA’s 78-68 win over the Buffaloes at McKale Center last season.

Johnell Davis had 31 points and eight rebounds to lead FAU.

Davis went over the 30-point mark when he hit two free throws with 58 seconds left, giving FAU an 82-79 lead. But Love hit a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left to tie it again.

With the game tied at 75 midway two minutes into overtime, Love missed a dunk but FAU missed on the other end and sent KJ Lewis to the line, where the freshman guard hit both free throws to put UA up by two.

But Davis returned to hit a 17-foot turnaround jumper and Alijah Martin hit a 3-pointer to give FAU a 80-77 lead with 1:48 left. Larsson then hit a turnraound to cut FAU’s lead to 80-79 entering the final minute.

In regulation, Arizona trailed FAU 71-70 with 1:33 left but Ballo blocked Davis and Kylan Boswell picked up the rebound, leading to a 3-pointer from the right wing by Love that put the Wildcats up 73-71.

Davis turned the ball over on the Owls’ next possession, but Boswell missed a driving layup and, after Davis missed a 3-pointer, FAU’s Vlad Goldin dunked to tie the game with seven seconds. Boswell drove downcourt on UA’s last play but missed an eight-footer.

After Arizona took a 37-31 halftime lead, the Wildcats staggered out of the gate. Over the first four minutes of the second half, they made just two of seven field goals and turned the ball over three times, allowing FAU to tie the game at 41 with 17:43 left.

From there, the Owls scored from spots all over the floor, taking leads of up to eight points while the relatively quiet crowd began standing and cheering. FAU led 55-47 with 12:38 left, though KJ Lewis converted a three-point play and Keshad Johnson hit a 3-pointer to cut it to within two.

The Wildcats later went on a 10-0 run to take a 67-64 lead, going ahead after Ballo stole the ball underneath FAU’s basket, leading to a 3-pointer from Love, and Pelle Larsson drove inside for a six-foot floater.

In the first half, Ballo had nine points and 14 rebounds in the first half to help fourth-ranked Arizona take a 37-31 halftime lead over No. 14 Florida Atlantic at T-Mobile Arena.

After only 16 minutes played in first half, Arizona’s senior center was already just two rebounds shy of his career high for a game set last season against Colorado.

He ignited an early 14-0 run by scoring off an offensive rebound in a first half punctuated by big runs on both sides. FAU went on an 11-2 run of its own midway through the half and cut UA’s lead to just two points, but the Wildcats scored six straight to lead 33-25 with four minutes to go.

Love, who added seven points in the first half, hit a short jumper to make it 31-25 and raced in for a fast-break dunk when guard Kylan Boswell stole the ball from FAU’s Johnell Davis.

Arizona shot only 36.8% from the field but made up for it by scoring 11 second-chance points off 13 offensive rebounds. The Wildcats outrebounded FAU 26-16 overall and held the Owls to 40% shooting.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona takes brutal double OT loss to FAU to end nonconference slate