Arizona State's Tyler Johnson was named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week Six, for Monday, Oct. 11. Johnson finished with 5 total tackles (4 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and a forced fumble in the Sun Devils' 28-10 win over Stanford on Friday, Oct. 8.