Arizona State's offense sees a sample size of success in opener

Arizona State football displayed a unique problem in that its offense can nail big-time plays, but can't maintain consistency.

The Sun Devils were dealt a false start in Thursday's home opener against Southern Utah that stretched into Friday due to a two-and-a-half hour weather delay, but both halves showed the same problem.

Jaden Rashada went 18-for-31 with 236 yards, but made his stat line pop out with notable plays. The true freshman's biggest knockout came on 4th and 8 when he launched a 47-yard strike to wide receiver Xavier Guillory in the second quarter.

"No risk it, no biscuit, right?" head coach Kenny Dillingham said. "If you look back at the game, thank God we did. You have to be aggressive to win in college football and I firmly believe that and we're going to be aggressive."

Rashada also displayed poise at the end of the half when he found wide receiver Troy Omeire for a three-yard touchdown pass as the dust storm started to blow through.

ASU had to maximize its possessions when given the chance. All three touchdown drives in the first half were clocked under three minutes.

Making the most of possessions didn't carry over into the third quarter when the delay zapped the energy for the Sun Devils with only 32 yards compared to SUU’s 109. Both teams also committed four penalties each when ASU had previously committed one in the entire first half.

ASU saw several offensive players sharing touches in the game, including six different players catching a pass 11 yards or more. Cameron Skattebo had the most touches in the game with 71 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards.

Only in the fourth quarter did ASU hold more possession time than SUU and that's where the game was ultimately decided.

“We didn’t quite bring it until the last drive of the game," Skattebo said. "We were trying to stay positive and guys were getting frustrated with a lot of penalties. When you play a team like that, no disrespect to them, but you don’t expect the game to be 24-21. It’s like that with two minutes left in the game and people start getting frustrated and nervous and a little anxious.”

ASU finished with 371 total yards and showed a promising start, but will need to find more consistency along the way for its offense to come together this season.

