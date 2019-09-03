Arizona State's Michael Turk earns Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week honor after setting a Sun Devil record for highest average yards per punt in a game

Arizona State punter Michael Turk is named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week after helping to lead the Sun Devils to a 30-7 win over Kent State. Turk set NCAA, Pac-12 and ASU records for highest average yards per punt in a game with a minimum of five attempts at 63.0 yards per punt. He finished the game with five punts for 315 yards (64, 62, 65, 49, 75) and landed three of his five punts inside the 20-yard line.

