Arizona State's Jayden Daniels is the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week after 300-yard performance

Jayden Daniels has been name the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Week 5 after his monster performance in the Sun Devils' 42-23 win over No. 20 UCLA on Saturday, October 2nd. Daniels accounted for 331 yards of offense and passed for two touchdowns. He also had four different passes of 40-yards or more. This is the second time that Daniels has won the award, he won his first in November, 2019.