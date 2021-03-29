Arizona State's Jayden Daniels discusses personal and team goals with Pac-12 Network

Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels joins Pac-12 Networks during the Sun Devils' Maroon & Gold practice to chat about his own personal goals for the season, as well as team goals and what the past year has been like during the COVID-19 pandemic. Download the Pac-12 Now app and set alerts to get the latest news & updates.

