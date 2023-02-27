Arizona State's Desmond Cambridge Jr. wins third Pac-12 Player of the Week honor, presented by Nextiva

Arizona State's Desmond Cambridge Jr. has been named the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Feb. 27. Cambridge Jr. swished a 55-foot 3-pointer as time expired to lift Arizona State to stunning 89-88 victory at then-No. 7 Arizona. His buzzer heroics were part of 19-point, four-rebound, four-assist effort against the rival Wildcats, which helped ASU to its first top-10 road win since knocking off No. 2 Kansas in 2017, and first win in Tucson as an unranked team in 30 tries (1-29).