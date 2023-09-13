Arizona State's Bobby Hurley unveils mobile fan event for 2024 NCAA Men's Final Four

Bobby Hurley can’t help but snap a picture whenever he sees the countdown to the NCAA Men’s Final Four sign in Sky Harbor International Airport.

Although there are approximately 205 days until the event begins on April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, the thought of playing on the biggest stage at home is enticing.

“As coaches, we teach our players to stay in the moment and attack every day and dominate each day,” Hurley said. “But we got to have long-term goals and dreams of going to the Final Four. I told our team, let’s try and play a home game in the Final Four.”

ASU Men's Basketball Coach Bobby Hurley appears at the kickoff of the 2024 NCAA Men's Final Four Fan Jam, a pop-up mobile event that lets fans play basketball during a news conference at Desert Financial Arena.

To generate even more excitement for the event, Hurley, along with NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt, helped unveil the Final Four Fan Jam outside of Desert Financial Arena on Wednesday. The pop-up mobile event will travel around Arizona in the coming months and will feature games, giveaways, and the Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship Trophy.

Hurley has extensive experience in the Final Four after playing in three and winning back-to-back titles while at Duke. He had another part in last year’s Final Four when his brother, Dan, won the national title as Connecticut’s head coach.

“It’s really awe-inspiring when you run out for pregame warmups and see that type of crowd,” Hurley said. “It’s just the best feeling and it’s a celebration of our game. All the unpredictability of it, the upsets, the buzzer-beater shots, it all culminates in that Final Four.”

Glendale hosted the Final Four last in 2017 and hosted the second-highest total of fans during the semifinals.

Kids play basketball at the kickoff of the 2024 NCAA Men's Final Four Fan Jam during a news conference at Desert Financial Arena.

The free event will also include appearances and giveaways to be announced as April gets closer. Other events that will return from 2017 include the Music Festival, Final Four Fan Fest and Tip-Off Tailgate.

“By every measure, the Final Four in 2017 was a huge success,” Gavitt said. “It was the second-most attended Final Four ever, great fan experience, great student-athlete experience. The city did such a great job of organizing the event and we’re anxious to be back.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NCAA Men's Final Four mobile fan event kicks off with Bobby Hurley