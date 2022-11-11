Arizona State vs Washington State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Arizona State vs Washington State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Arizona State (3-6), Washington State (5-4)

Arizona State vs Washington State Game Preview

Why Arizona State Will Win

The offense keeps making things interesting.

The Sun Devil season can still be something strong. It might not have been the year everyone wanted, but this is winnable, so is the home game against Oregon State, and so is the season finale against Arizona. Do that, win out, go to a bowl, and this would turn into one the comeback teams of the year.

To do that, the passing game that went of on Colorado and kept it going against UCLA has to bomb away on the Washington State secondary that’s been great so far, but gives up yards against teams that try.

Start throwing, keep throwing, and …

Why Washington State Will Win

The Arizona State defense gives up third down conversions to anyone who wants to try.

There will be an interception – the Sun Devils have picked off a pass in every game – but there’s nothing happening against the decent passing teams, UCLA just ran for over 400 yards, and there’s no pass rush whatsoever to bother Cameron Ward.

Third down conversions have been a problem for the offense. They won’t be this week.

Washington State was able to bust out of a three-game losing streak with the ground game in the 52-14 win over Stanford, and this week everything should work.

Story continues

What’s Going To Happen

Washington State will get bowl eligible as the offense keeps the balance going to go along with a whole lot of big plays.

Arizona State will make it fun. The offense will blow past 200 passing yards, it’ll have the lead for a little while, and it’ll all come apart thanks to the defense that won’t come up with a big stop in the fourth quarter.

Arizona State vs Washington State Prediction, Line

Washington State 34, Arizona State 24

Line: Washington State -8.5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Arizona State vs Washington State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

