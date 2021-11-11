Arizona State vs Washington prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Arizona State vs Washington How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Husky Stadium, Seattle WA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Arizona State (6-3), Washington (4-5)

Arizona State vs Washington Game Preview

Why Arizona State Will Win

Can Arizona State possibly win the Pac-12 South by winning out and hoping for Utah losses to Oregon and Colorado after being Arizona this weekend?

That’s probably not happening, but there’s still one of the Pac-12’s bigger bowls to play for as the possible No. 3 team from the league by coming up with a few more wins. It starts with getting by a sluggish Washington team that’s playing hard, but isn’t putting enough points.

Scoring points has been like pulling teeth for the Huskies, only busting out against an Arkansas State defense that’s among the worst in the country.

Washington can’t run, can’t stop the run, and Arizona State is coming off a big day on the ground against USC. Oregon’s Travis Dye went off on Washington last weekend, and now it’s Rachaad White’s turn after cranking out 202 yards and three scores on USC.

Why Washington Will Win

The Washington run defense might be having problems, but the D as a whole allowed 275 yards or fewer in two of the last three games and fewer than 300 yards in three of the last five games.

Yeah, part of the reason is because everyone is running at will, but Washington leads the nation in pass defense allowing fewer than 100 yards in three of the last five games.

There might be a whole slew of problems, but there aren’t a whole lot of penalties and massive mistakes. Washington is among the best in the nation in fewest flags thrown against them, and Arizona State is getting walloped with penalties, committing an average of close to nine per game.

What’s Going To Happen

Things aren’t going well for Washington.

It’s struggling on the field, it won’t go bowling unless it wins two of its last three games, and head coach Jimmy Lake is suspended for a knocking one of his players in the helmet.

Now the talk is about whether or not he’ll keep his job after a wildly disappointing season, but the team isn’t playing that poorly – it won two games in a row and pushed Oregon in last week’s loss.

Arizona State will keep with the gameplan by running and running some more.

It’s not going to take a whole lot of chances, getting past a sluggish first half by controlling the lines and the tempo in the second.

Arizona State vs Washington Prediction, Lines

Arizona State 27, Washington 20

Line: Arizona State -6, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

