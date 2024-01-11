Arizona State vs. Washington picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 basketball game?

The Arizona State Sun Devils and Washington Huskies face off in a Pac-12 basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 11 in Seattle.

Which team will win the men's college basketball game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. MST (11 p.m. EST) and can be seen on FS1 (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

ASU is 10-5 overall and 4-0 in Pac-12 Conference play.

Washington is 9-6 overall and 1-3 in the conference.

Washington is a 6.5-point favorite over Arizona State in the game, according to NCAA basketball odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Huskies are -295 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +235.

The over/under for the game is set at 152.5 points.

Pac-12 basketball power rankings: Arizona State rising with surprise 4-0 conference start

Winners and Whiners: Take ASU with the points against Washington

It writes: "I’m backing Arizona State to keep it close and stand a chance of extending its winning streak. The Sun Devils have won six of their previous seven games in the conference play and are 4-1 ATS in their last five contests overall. On the other side, the Huskies are 2-4 ATS in their last six games overall and 1-6 SU in their last seven tilts in league play."

Pick Dawgz: Bet Arizona State with the points against Washington

Andrew Jett writes: "Washington certainly has the goods to make a run at a cover here. The Huskies have scored 69 or more points in all 15 games this year, but they’re also giving up a lot on the other side to competent offenses. Arizona State is going to have to press the issue on that side of the ball, but I like them a little better on the cover. It’ll be a fun game to watch regardless."

More: Adam Miller finding a groove, helping ASU men's basketball team to 4-0 Pac-12 start

Stat Salt: Go with the Sun Devils with the points vs. Huskies

Trent Pruitt writes: "Washington has already suffered a pair of home losses (now 7-2 SU) and they’re just 4-5 ATS at home. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils are 2-1 in both SU and ATS in true road games. They’ve seen their offense come to life since starting conference action, where they’re averaging 76.3 points per game. Meanwhile, defense is Washington’s weakness, where they’re just 82nd in the country, allowing 100.3 points per 100 possessions. I think the Sun Devils do enough offensively to cover the spread in this game."

Will Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils beat the Washington Huskies in their Pac-12 game on Thursday night?

Sports Chat Place: ASU Sun Devils will cover against Washington Huskies

Shane Mickle writes: "Arizona State has been playing better as of late and they are going to find success here. Arizona State scored 76 points in the last game and they are going to have no issue running up the score here. Washington is giving up 75.7 points per game and they are going to really struggle to defend here. Arizona State is going to put on a show here, and Arizona State is going to cover the spread here."

More: Arizona, Arizona State basketball teams headed to the Pacific Northwest this week

ESPN: Washington has an 84.6% chance to beat Arizona State

The site gives the Sun Devils a 15.4% shot at defeating the Huskies in Seattle on Thursday night.

STREAM THE GAME:Watch ASU basketball vs. Washington live with FUBO (free trial)

