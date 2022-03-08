Arizona State vs Stanford College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Arizona State vs Stanford prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, March 9

Arizona State vs Stanford How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 9

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Arizona State (14-16), Stanford (15-15)

Arizona State vs Stanford Game Preview, Pac-12 Tournament

Why Arizona State Will Win

The Sun Devils have finally started to win.

They played well throughout the year – especially on the defensive side – but there wasn’t any payoff in loss after loss. That all changed around the middle of February, and now it comes into the Pac-12 Tournament on a 7-1 run.

The defense continues to be fantastic – no one has hit 70 points on the Sun Devils over the last eight games, and getting to 60 has been a grind. That includes a win over Stanford a few day ago..

Arizona State might not be hitting enough from three, but the defense is suffocating. Stanford only hit 37% from the field and couldn’t seem to get anything going in the 65-56 loss, but …

Why Stanford Will Win

Stanford can hit the boards.

It’s not shooting well and scoring has been a problem. Fortunately, this isn’t going to be any sort of a shootout – the Cardinal should never be out of this.

As long as it can play a grinding game and win the rebounding battle – it was +10 against the Sun Devils – Stanford should be dangerous. It was able to win the first meeting back in late January even though it didn’t shoot well, but …

Arizona State vs Stanford: What’s Going To Happen

Stanford has apparently decided that it’s done scoring for the 2021-2022 college basketball season.

It hasn’t hit 70 points in a few weeks, it’s not getting enough from three, and it’s not doing a thing to manufacture points from the free throw line.

This isn’t going to be anything remotely pretty, but it’ll look just fine for an Arizona State defense that should take over early on.

Arizona State vs Stanford Prediction, Lines

Arizona State 65, Stanford 57

Line: Arizona State -3.5, o/u: 128.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams