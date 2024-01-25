Arizona State vs. Oregon picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 basketball game?

The Arizona State Sun Devils and Oregon Ducks face off in a Pac-12 basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 25 in Eugene, Oregon.

Which team will win the men's college basketball game?

ASU is 11-7 overall and 5-2 in Pac-12 Conference play.

Oregon is 13-5 overall and 5-2 in the conference.

Both schools are tied with Arizona for the best record in conference games.

Oregon is a 9-point favorite over Arizona State in the game, according to NCAA basketball odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Ducks are -500 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +375.

The over/under for the game is set at 145.5 points.

College basketball weekly: ASU men look to gain momentum from big win

Sportsbook Wire: Oregon 76, Arizona State 71

Payton Shanks writes: "Arizona State has covered the spread in 3 of its last 4 matchups vs. Oregon, including each of the last 2 meetings on the road in Eugene. The Sun Devils also covered ATS in their last outing and are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 overall. This is only a lean because Oregon has been the better straight up and ATS team this year."

Pick Dawgz: Take Oregon to cover vs. ASU

Corey Ghee writes: "Arizona State’s inability to connect from deep consistently has hindered them in conference play, and they may have a tough time on the road here with an improved Oregon squad. The Ducks won five straight to open conference play before a pair of road losses to Colorado and Utah, and you can bet they’ll be looking to respond swiftly as they return home. N’Faly Dante’s return is huge, as he’s a true difference maker in the middle, and this feels like a good spot for the Ducks here at home. I like tilting the margin for safety, and backing Oregon at home for this Pac-12 clash."

Will Frankie Collins and the ASU basketball team beat Oregon on Thursday night? Pac-12 basketball picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the game.

Stat Salt: Bet Oregon to cover against Arizona State

Caleb Davis writes: "The Ducks have the advantage on the defensive end of the court here and should be able to force some turnovers from Arizona State. Along with that, the Sun Devils have been one of the worst free-throw shooting teams in America and will likely be unable to count on trips to the line to help keep this close here. Lastly, with the Sun Devils' inability to close out possessions, they are susceptible to giving up plenty of second-chance points here."

More: Arizona State men go full throttle, turn back visiting USC in Pac-12 play

Sports Chat Place: Go with Oregon to cover against ASU

It writes: "I’ll stick with Oregon. The Ducks had a tricky matchup versus a tough Utah team in their last outing, and very nearly pulled off the road win with 44.6 percent shooting, 34 rebounds and 20 team assists. Oregon was a little permissive when it came to shooting (50 percent) and got out-rebounded by three but didn’t play too badly otherwise. The Ducks have been scoring well lately but they’re also giving up quite a bit on defense—73 or more points in five straight outings."

ESPN: Oregon has an 82% chance to beat Arizona State

The site gives the Sun Devils an 18% shot at defeating the Ducks in Eugene on Thursday night.

