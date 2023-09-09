Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State live updates, analysis, score for college football game

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Week 2 college football game on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Arizona State is coming off a 24-21 win over Southern Utah.

Oklahoma State beat Central Arkansas in Week 1, 27-13.

These teams are 2-2 against each other in the all-time series, with Oklahoma State winning in Stillwater last season, 34-17.

This is non-conference game between future conference foes. Arizona State is scheduled to join Oklahoma State in the Big 12 next season.

The game will be played at at Mountain America Stadium (formerly Sun Devil Stadium) in Tempe.

Follow our updates for the latest score, news and analysis from the non-conference matchup.

The Fire Ray Anderson mobile billboards are back for another week.

After debuting for Week 1's ASU football game against Southern Utah, the billboards calling for Arizona State to fire athletic director Ray Anderson have returned for the Sun Devils' Week 2 game against Oklahoma State.

#FireRayAnderson Mobile Billboard is locked in and ready to cruise around Sun Devil Stadium tonight! Starting around 5pm look for it cruising down Rio Salado, Mill, University and Packard Dr. https://t.co/H21rW8uHtG pic.twitter.com/mqsgM5LYHt — Jared Payne (@jaredthepayne) September 9, 2023

The #FireRayAnderson mobile billboard will be back out in the wild driving around ASU and Sun Devil Stadium for the nationally televised game against OKState today! Keep an eye out for it and show it some love! https://t.co/H21rW8uHtG pic.twitter.com/BsjhKLIDcg — Jared Payne (@jaredthepayne) September 9, 2023

You can read more about the billboards and the campaign to fire Arizona State's athletic director here.

The game can be seen at 7:30 p.m. MST time on FS1.

FS1 is available to stream via Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo as well as through cable providers.

To locate which channel it is for your provider, click here.

Going to the game?

While fans are no doubt excited for a new era of Sun Devil football under head coach Kenny Dillingham, with a revamped roster and freshman starting quarterback Jaden Rashada, you have to get to the stadium first, which presents some challenges.

This guide will help you navigate parking, tailgating and entering the stadium, formerly known as Sun Devil Stadium, for ASU second game of the season.

Want to go see the Arizona State football team's non-conference game against Oklahoma State on Saturday night?

Tickets for the Week 2 college football game at Mountain America Stadium are going for under $25.

Yes, $25.

Ticketmaster had a lot of upper-deck tickets for the 7:30 p.m. game going for under $25 earlier this week, with some as low as $19.81, including fees.

Can Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State football team beat Oklahoma State? Follow our game updates for the latest score and analysis from the Week 2 college football game.

Most sites are predicting an Oklahoma State victory over Arizona State in Saturday's game.

The Arizona Republic's Michelle Gardner previewed and predicted the outcome of the game in her Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State scouting report.

ESPN gives Oklahoma State a 70.7% chance to beat ASU in the contest.

Oklahoma State is a 3.5-point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Cowboys are -159 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +133.

The over/under for the game is set at 53 points.

Arizona State football fans are encouraged to wear black for the Sun Devils' Week 2 college football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday night at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe for the team's annual "Blackout" game.

But some people aren't exactly thrilled with the program's decision to have the Blackout game this week.

On social media they cited the expected hot temperatures in Tempe on Saturday, as well as black being part of Oklahoma State's traditional colors, in criticism for the theme for the night.

You can read the criticism for ASU's Blackout game (and the support) here.

The Arizona State football team has unveiled its uniform for is Blackout game against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The uniform was unveiled in a video on social media Thursday.

It is black with gold accents, but features a maroon helmet.

Pregame reading for Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State Week 2 college football game

Three quarterbacks? Mike Gundy is disrespecting ASU

Speedy true freshman Kyson Brown breaking into ASU lineup as factor on special teams

Veteran Arizona State lineman Joey Ramos embracing final chance to play close to home

College football world marvels at Pac-12 Conference's incredible start to 2023 season

Pac-12 football power rankings: Conference makes statement with undefeated Week 1 record

After chaotic opener, Kenny Dillingham sees where Arizona State football can improve

