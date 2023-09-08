Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State schedule, TV: How to watch Week 2 college football game

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday in a Week 2 college football game.

Here's a look at the time, channel and broadcast information for the second game of the season for both teams, which will be played at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

Arizona State is coming off a 24-21 win over Southern Utah.

Oklahoma State beat Central Arkansas in Week 1, 27-13.

Oklahoma State is a 3.5-point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Cowboys are -159 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +133.

The over/under for the game is set at 53 points.

These teams are 2-2 against each other in the all-time series, with Oklahoma State winning in Stillwater last season, 34-17.

Arizona State's Week 2 college football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday can be seen on FS1.

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State college football game:

The game can be seen at 7:30 p.m. MST time on FS1.

FS1 is available to stream via Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo as well as through cable providers.

To locate which channel it is for your provider, click here.

