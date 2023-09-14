Arizona State vs. Fresno State schedule, TV: How to watch Week 3 college football game

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday in a Week 3 college football game.

Here's a look at the time, channel and broadcast information for the third game of the season for both teams, which will be played at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

Arizona State (1-1) is coming off a 27-15 loss against Oklahoma State.

Fresno State (2-0) beat Eastern Washington, 34-31.

Fresno State is a 3-point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Bulldogs are -152 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +128.

The over/under for the game is set at 51.5 points.

Arizona State is 3-1 all-time against Fresno State, but the Bulldogs beat the Sun Devils in their most recent meeting in 2018, 31-20.

Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State football team plays on FS1 for the second week in a row, this time against Fresno State.

How to watch Fresno State vs. Arizona State college football game:

The game can be seen at 7:30 p.m. MST time on FS1.

FS1 is available to stream via Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo as well as through cable providers.

To locate which channel it is for your provider, click here.

Alex Faust is on the play-by-play call for the game. Petros Papadakis is the analyst. The broadcast is expected to be done remotely, like the one against Oklahoma State.

