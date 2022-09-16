Arizona State vs Eastern Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Arizona State vs Eastern Michigan How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Arizona State (1-1), Eastern Michigan (1-1)

Arizona State vs Eastern Michigan Game Preview

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

The Eagles pushed Louisiana and made it a fight for a while, and then they hit a wall and got lapped in the 49-21 loss.

There might be a few issues – more on that in a moment – but QB Taylor Powell is putting up big yards, the offense is moving the chains, and Arizona State’s secondary has to prove itself after struggling a bit against Oklahoma State.

The Arizona State offense is among the worst in college football on third downs, the passing attack hasn’t done much yet, and …

Why Arizona State Will Win

Here come the takeaways. It’s not because the Arizona State defense is great at cranking up the production to force mistakes, but because Taylor Powell has thrown seven interceptions in two games.

The Sun Devils will get the running game going again. It struggled against an Oklahoma State defense that’s once again among the best in the Big 12, and now it’s about to roll.

Eastern Kentucky and Louisiana had success on the ground, but they were too busy throwing on the Eagle defense. Arizona State isn’t going to mess around, it’ll get its strong backfield moving, and it should control the game from the start.

What’s Going To Happen

Eastern Michigan has enough offense to be plucky, and Arizona State can’t just show up and think it’ll come up with a layup of a win, but this won’t get into the fourth quarter.

Arizona State will need a little while to get going, but it’ll end up with over 250 yards on the ground with a few big plays, and the takeaways will come in the second half.

Arizona State vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Line

Arizona State 38, Eastern Michigan 17

Line: Arizona State -20.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Arizona State vs Eastern Michigan Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

