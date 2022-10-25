Arizona State vs Colorado prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Arizona State vs Colorado How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Arizona State (2-5), Colorado (1-6)

Arizona State vs Colorado Game Preview

Why Arizona State Will Win

The Sun Devils have played far better over the last few weeks since Herm Edwards was fired.

They were able to shock Washington, they pushed USC a bit, and last week the defense held firm against Stanford until late in the heartbreaking 15-14 loss.

What’s been better? The passing game has been sharper – both Emory Jones and Trenton Bourguet have been hitting their throws – the run defense has been a lot better, and the team has managed to be more competitive.

Colorado is still having massive problems defensively. This is the game for the Sun Devils to get going on the ground and own the tempo.

The Buffs are dead last in the nation in third down stops partly because their second-to-last in college football against the run, but …

Why Colorado Will Win

Colorado is far better when it can chill on the turnovers.

It found a way to beat Cal even with three giveaways, and it lost to Oregon State 42-9 partly because of four turnovers. Arizona State’s defense doesn’t force enough mistakes and doesn’t come up with enough big plays.

That’s because the defensive front doesn’t generate any pressure and doesn’t come up with enough plays behind the line.

The run D has to hold up. Arizona State doesn’t pound for a ton of big yards on the ground – it has yet to get past 170 against any FBS team. Colorado has be able to force third-and-longs and get that D off the field.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams are in the midst of awful seasons. Colorado is a little bit worse.

The Sun Devils have major problems against teams that can throw. Colorado will come up with at least 200 yards.

The Buffaloes have major problems against teams that can run. Arizona State will come up with at least 150 yards.

It’ll be a good, competitive game with Colorado putting up a good fight for a half, but the Arizona State offense will start to be more and more effective as the game goes on.

Arizona State vs Colorado Prediction, Line

Arizona State 34, Colorado 20

Line: Arizona State -13.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Arizona State vs Colorado Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

