Arizona State, Utah shooting for March momentum

Arizona State and Utah are playing for pride and momentum ahead of the Pac-12 tournament when they face each other Saturday in Salt Lake City in a makeup game postponed from earlier this season because of COVID-19.

The Sun Devils (10-12, 7-9 Pac-12) will be the No. 7 seed and Utah (10-12, 7-11) has the No. 8 seed secured for the tournament that starts Wednesday.

Both are coming off losses, Arizona State at No. 24 Colorado 75-61 on Thursday and Utah against Oregon State 75-70 on Wednesday.

This will be the first meeting of the season for the teams after scheduled games at each arena were postponed.

Finally getting healthier after an injury-riddled season, Arizona State won three straight games before losing to Colorado. It posted a season-low in points and tied a season-low in field goals made (20).

Remy Martin, who scored at least 20 points in his previous eight games, was held to six points on 1-for-9 shooting from the field. It was only the seventh time he was held to single-digit scoring over the past two seasons.

"Our guards couldn't effectively get by their guards especially with Remy, limiting his touches. Their defense impacted the offensive end of the floor for us," Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said.

Alonzo Verge Jr., the team's second-leading available scorer, posted only eight points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Freshman forward Marcus Bagley, who missed the previous seven games with an ankle injury, made his return but was held scoreless on just 0-for-3 shooting. Fellow freshman Josh Christopher (14.3 points per game this season, second on the team) remains out with a back injury.

Utah has lost five of its past six games, which has spurred talk of Larry Krystkowiak's job security.

He left immediately following the loss to Oregon State to watch his son play a high school basketball game and did not speak with the media.

Eight of Utah's 11 conference losses have been by a total of 43 points, for an average of 5.4 points per fewer. The other three losses were by at least 15 points to USC, Oregon State and UCLA.

Story continues

In Wednesday's defeat to Oregon State, the Utes failed to score on their last three possessions, turning it over twice and then missing a shot at the final buzzer.

"I mean, the guys are down right now," Utah associate head coach Tommy Connor said. "Obviously, we came off a big win (against then-No. 19 USC) and this was a game we thought we had at least a chance to win, and thought we could win."

--Field Level Media