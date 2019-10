Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth analyze a top-20 matchup between Utah and Arizona State on Saturday at 3 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network. ASU is seeking its third road win over a ranked opponent this year. With a win, Utah can win its eighth straight home game. Set an alert to watch on Pac-12 Now: https://pac12.me/FB-ASU-UTAH

Scroll to continue with content Ad