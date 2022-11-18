Arizona State upsets No. 20 Michigan to win Legends Classic

Associated Press

Tyrese Hunter seemed to be getting farther and farther away every time he let another 3-pointer fly. Hunter scored 26 points and a led a 3-point shooting spree that pushed No. 11 Texas to a dominant 93-74 win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Wednesday night. Hunter, last season's Big 12 freshman of the year at Iowa State, was 9-of-14 shooting and made five of Texas' 13 3-pointers.