Arizona State upsets No. 20 Michigan to win Legends Classic
Arizona State men's basketball took home the Legends Classic after beating No. 20 Michigan, 87-62. Desmond Cambridge Jr. and DJ Horne combined for 39 points in the upset win.
Arizona State men's basketball took home the Legends Classic after beating No. 20 Michigan, 87-62. Desmond Cambridge Jr. and DJ Horne combined for 39 points in the upset win.
Just about everything went wrong for Michigan in its Legends Classic championship game on Thursday against Arizona State, suffering an 87-62 loss.
Dunk of the Night: Chimezie Metu - November 17, 2022
Tyrese Hunter seemed to be getting farther and farther away every time he let another 3-pointer fly. Hunter scored 26 points and a led a 3-point shooting spree that pushed No. 11 Texas to a dominant 93-74 win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Wednesday night. Hunter, last season's Big 12 freshman of the year at Iowa State, was 9-of-14 shooting and made five of Texas' 13 3-pointers.
2022 Charleston Classic Preview The Colorado State Rams compete in a star-studded tournament. Contact/Follow @MWCwire How Far could Colorado State go? Charleston, SC- The 2022 Charleston Classic tips off at TD Arena this Thursday, November 17th, and ...
Nordwest Handel ( FRA:NWX ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: €209.0m (up 4.8% from 3Q 2021...
Omead Afshar, Elon Musk's top lieutenant at Tesla, is reportedly now working at SpaceX following a strange controversy over the summer, per new report.
Qua Grant scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half and Sam Houston State picked up its second win over a Power 5 opponent.
Michigan pulls away from Pittsburgh in the second half to secure a 91-60 victory and advances in the Legends Classic.
Elected Superintendent of Public Instruction of Arizona Tom Horne lays out his plan for the future.
Shareholders of KATEK SE ( FRA:KTEK ) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 12% to €18.20...
Softing ( ETR:SYT ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: €25.4m (up 21% from 3Q 2021). Net loss...
Every investor in Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited ( SGX:J36 ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder...
If you want to know who really controls Sulzer Ltd ( VTX:SUN ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share...
It is hard to get excited after looking at Alliance Healthcare Group's (Catalist:MIJ) recent performance, when its...
By Lisa Thompson NYSE:DSS READ THE FULL DSS RESEARCH REPORT DSS (NYSE:DSS) reported revenues of $11.9 million, up 160% from a year ago’s $4.6 million. Direct marketing and printed products both contributed 42% of revenues at $$5.0 million and $4.9 million respectively. However, printed product sales were up 47% and up 24% sequentially while direct marketing was up 411% year over year, but down
Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results...
William Carrier (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes, 11/17/2022
With no one apprehended in the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home, it "certainly is possible" there may be more than one suspect, a local prosecutor said Thursday.
(Bloomberg) -- A final US Senate vote to pass legislation to protect the right of same-sex marriage will be pushed until after the Thanksgiving holiday.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsThe
Raskin said the January 6 panel investigating the Capitol riot has learned how Trump was "incensed" and "adamant" that he be taken to the Capitol.