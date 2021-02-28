Arizona State upends No. 9 Arizona in overtime

TEMPE, Ariz. — Taya Hanson scored 19 points, including hitting five 3-pointers, and Jaddan Simmons added 15 points to lead Arizona State to a 66-64 overtime victory over No. 9 Arizona on Sunday.

Maggie Besselink had seven points and 13 rebounds for the Sun Devils (11-9, 6-9), who lost 65-37 at Arizona on Dec. 10.

Aari McDonald scored 30 points and Bendu Yeaney had 14 points for the Wildcats (15-4, 13-4), who have their first two-game losing streak of the season.

Hanson made five of Arizona State’s 10 3-pointers. One of her 3s made it 65-62 with 56 seconds left in overtime.

Yeaney hit a layup with 27 left to cut the deficit to one before Simmons made one of two free throws with 13 seconds left. Cate Reese’s 15-footer missed at the buzzer.

McDonald has scored in double figures in 85 straight games, the longest active streak in Division I.

McDonald said earlier this week she would enter the WNBA draft rather than return to school for another year.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona has secured the No. 2 seed in the Pac-12 tournament this week, but it has much loftier goals in McDonald’s final season by earning the school’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2005.

Arizona State has persevered through a difficult season. The Sun Devils lost seven games to the pandemic, and five of their nine losses have been to top 10 teams.

UP NEXT

Arizona will play a quarterfinal game in the Pac-12 tournament Thursday.

Arizona State will play California in a play-in game Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.

