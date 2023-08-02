Arizona State University renaming Sun Devil Stadium as part of naming rights partnership

ASU's Sun Devil Stadium will now be known as Mountain America Stadium as part of a naming rights partnership.

Say goodbye to Sun Devil Stadium, Arizona State fans.

And say hello to Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils.

On Wednesday morning, Arizona State University and Sun Devil Athletics announced a multi-year naming rights partnership with Mountain America Credit Union.

The school announced that the 15-year partnership with Sun Devil Athletics included a renaming of ASU's football stadium, saying it will now be called "Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils."

"The ability to compete at a high level during a transformational time in college athletics requires finding incredible partners who want to invest in our 26 sports, our 650 student-athletes and our 300-plus staff and coaches," Ray Anderson, Sun Devil Vice President for University Athletics, said in a release. "An athletic department of nearly 1,000 team members requires incredible amounts of technology, nutrition, mental health resources, travel and other vital parts to win championships. We enthusiastically thank and welcome Mountain America Credit Union and look forward to integrating them into so many wonderful memories that will be created at Mountain America Stadium for years to come."

ASU isn't the first school to sell naming rights for its football stadium.

Other college football stadiums with naming rights deals currently in place include San Diego State (Snapdragon Stadium), Louisville (L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium), UCF (FBC Mortgage Stadium), Kentucky (Kroger Field), Houston (TDECU Stadium), Minnesota (Huntington Bank Stadium), Rutgers (SHI Stadium), Texas Tech (Jones AT&T Stadium), Vanderbilt (FirstBank Stadium), Syracuse (JMA Wireless Dome), Maryland (SECU Stadium) and Memphis (Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium). The deals for Maryland and Memphis were also brokered by OVG College. Several Pac-12 institutions also have a major corporate presence within their respective stadiums, including USC (United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum), Washington (Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium), and Washington State (Gesa Field at Martin Stadium).

"This is one of the important naming rights deals in the history of college sports and that speaks to the power and the future of our brand," ASU President Michael Crow said in a release. "We are grateful for Mountain America's investment in our student-athletes and our programs. This agreement creates a pathway to help us compete at the highest levels of athletics in today's changing environment."

The deal was brokered in partnership between Oak View Group Global Partnerships, Pac-12 MMR and Sun Devil Athletics

In a release, Mountain America said that it will donate $250 to the Sun Devil Club for every field goal made to enhance ASU's student-athlete experience and that ASU and the credit union will develop a shoe donation program, providing brand-new shoes to community members in need.

Also, each year, Mountain America will provide $20,000 to ASU student-athletes, with $10,000 going to women's sports and $10,000 to men's sports.

Mountain America announced that it will also offer special student-athlete financial education programs, including personal coaching sessions and provide an internship program for student-athletes to help students develop the skills and experience needed for future endeavors.

"Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to expand our partnership with Arizona State University and introduce the Mountain America Stadium," Sterling Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer at Mountain America Credit Union, said in a release. "This new partnership allows Mountain America to support hundreds of student-athletes and the Arizona community for many years to come through enhanced financial education, scholarship, internship and cause marketing programs."

