Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth preview the key storylines to follow when Arizona State visits UCLA this Saturday at the Rose Bowl. An ASU victory would improve to Sun Devils to 3-1 this season on the road. UCLA is coming off a dominating win over Stanford in which the Bruins held the Cardinal to 200 yards of total offense for the game. The action begins at 4:30 p.m. PT/ 5:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad