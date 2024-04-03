Arizona State transfer guard names Florida among top 6 schools

Arizona State State transfer point guard Frankie Collins has narrowed his options down to six schools — Florida, Arizona State, Cal, San Diego State, Southern Methodist and Texas Christian — according to a report from On3’s Joe Tipton.

Collins has two official visits planned. The first is to TCU from April 12-13 and then he’s at SMU the following two days.

A Pac-12 All-Defense teamer this season, Collins averaged 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game in 2023-24 for Arizona State.

Collins played a season at Michigan before transferring to Arizona State. He’ll be a senior in 2024-25. On3 ranks him as the No. 13 point guard in the transfer portal.

Collins shot 42.3% from the field this season and a 32.7% career average from distance isn’t too bad for a guy who throws up almost five a night. He’ll need some work at the line, though. Collins is shooting worse than 60% from the charity stripe over the past two years.

