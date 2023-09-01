Arizona State survives scare from Southern Utah in weather-delayed game

Sep. 1—It was hardly the night anyone at Mountain America Stadium — players and coaches included — imagined would take place Thursday in Arizona State's season opener against Southern Utah.

Shortly before the half, a dust storm rolled through the East Valley, limiting visibility inside the stadium and swaying both goal posts. Arizona State took a two-touchdown lead into the half, but when the Sun Devils came back out, they were forced off the field due to lightning and heavy rain.

Two-and-a-half hours later, around 11:30 p.m., both teams were able to return to the field. What followed was a sloppy second-half performance by the Sun Devils as they managed to hold off Southern Utah to escape with a 24-21 win.

"It's unfortunate but both teams have to do it," Dillingham said of the delay. "No excuses whatsoever, we have to come out and play better in the second half. We played clean in the first half then you come out in the second half and play the exact opposite.

"How do you let a circumstance affect us like that? That's something I have to find a solution to."

Arizona State started fast, scoring on its first possession.

Quarterback Jaden Rashada, just the second freshman to start for the Sun Devils at the position, was calm and poised in the pocket. He led the Sun Devils on a five-play, 68-yard drive that was capped off by a 6-yard rush by Sacramento State transfer Cam Skattabo.

Then, the Arizona State offense sputtered. Two straight punts allowed Southern Utah to even the score with a 1-yard rush by Targhee Lambson.

Head Coach Kenny Dillingham said he wanted to be aggressive with the play-calling this season. He wanted to take risks, mostly because of the trust he had not only in Rashada but in his offense as a whole. He showed that in the second quarter when he gambled and went for it on fourth down near midfield.

"No risk it, no biscuit," Dillignham said. "You have to play to win the game."

Rashada delivered with a 47-yard touchdown to wideout Xavier Guillory. It was the first touchdown pass of Rashada's career, and it came in his first game and on his 20th birthday.

"I feel like I was in a pretty good rhythm," Rashada said. "Football is something I have fun with and enjoy. Pressure is a blessing."

Rashada led the Sun Devils down the field once more before the half. He found Troy Omeire for a 3-yard touchdown on an over-the-shoulder pass as the dust storm rolled in.

In the second half, Arizona State's offense looked lost. After just one penalty in the first half the Sun Devils were called for eight, most of which holding penalties that stalled drives. The Sun Devils had 224 yards of offense through the first two quarters. They had 147 in the second half but had just three points to show for it on a drive that was three plays long for negative 14 yards.

The defense did what it could to limit Southern Utah's offense, but after a 52-yard connection from Thunderbird quarterback Justin Miller to wideout Isaiah Wooden, Miller connected with Zach Mitchell for a touchdown to bring them to within a touchdown.

Red Mountain alum George Ramirez made it a three-point game after picking up a blocked punt and returning it for a Southern Utah touchdown. The Arizona State defense held on the Thunderbirds' last possession, and Chandler alum DeCarlos Brooks sealed the game with a first-down run.

Despite the lackluster performance by the offense in the second half, defensive back Jordan Clark praised Rashada for remaining calm despite the adverse conditions. He finished 18-of-31 for 236 yards and a touchdown.

"That's this kid's first college start," Clark said. "This kid's first college start and he worked his ass off and he won his first football game under insane circumstances. He deserves credit for finishing the football game how he did staying poised under those circumstances."

Dillingham wasn't shy about sharing his disappointment with the Sun Devils' Sunday practice leading up to the Thursday night start to the season. He said postgame he was glad they played the first half like Wednesday — when they were firing on all cylinders.

He said he was pleased with the leadership from several of his veteran players, most notably Clark, who ran off the field at one point in the fourth quarter and said to the offense, "We got ya'll."

Dillingham knows the Sun Devils have plenty to fix before Oklahoma State comes into Tempe next weekend. They have to limit costly penalties and find a way to play a complete game.

"It doesn't matter who you play, it matters if you get it done," Dillingham said. "At the end of the day, the guys got it done. We got a lot of crap to fix, but we got it done. Let's move along and get better."

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.