Arizona State Sun Devils Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Arizona State Sun Devils Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Arizona State Sun Devils Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule & Analysis



RB Xazavian Valladay, Sr.

There might be other key new parts to the Arizona State puzzle, but the 6-0, 198-pound Valladay might be the most explosive as the school’s next 1,000-yard runner. There isn’t a lot of power, but he’ll get five yards every time he gets the ball, averaging over that on his 626 carries for 3,274 yards with 19 scores at Wyoming. He’s growing into more of a receiver, too.

LB Merlin Robertson, Sr.

6-3, 240, 124 career tackles, 7 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, 6 INT in four years

QB Emory Jones, Sr

6-2, 211. 279-432 (65%) for 3,347 yards, 26 TDs, 14 INT. 1,273 rushing yards (5.4 ypc) 10 TDs, 1 receiving TD in four years at Florida

OG LaDarius Henderson, Sr.

6-4, 310. Returning starting left guard who earned All-Pac-12 honors in 2021

LB Kyle Soelle, Sr.

6-3, 235. 147 tackles, 4 sacks, 13 TFL, 2 INT in four years

S Khoury Bethley, Sr.

5-10, 200. 291 tackles, 7 sacks, 19.5 TFL, 7 INT (5 last year), 17 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles in four years at Hawaii

DT Nesta Jade Silvera, Sr.

6-2, 306. 105 career tackles with 2 sacks, 16 TFL in four years at Miami

WR Cam Johnson, Sr.

6-0, 198. 124 career catches for 1,233 yards (9.9 ypc), 10 TDs in four years at Vanderbilt

DE Michael Matus, Sr.

6-2, 265. 41 career tackles, 2 sacks, 9 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries in three years

Arizona State Sun Devils Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule & Analysis

Story continues

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

TE Messiah Swinson, Sr.

6-7, 255. 7 catches, 84 yards in six games at Missouri

