Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball routed by Mississippi State in season opener

The Arizona State men's basketball team got off to a slow start and never recovered, dropping its season opener to Mississippi State 71-56 Wednesday at the Barstool Sports Invitational in Chicago.

ASU trailed at the half 39-18, shooting just 6-for-23 (26%) from the field while the Bulldogs shot 47% (15-for-32). Mississippi State also benefited from a 24-12 advantage on the boards.

Mississippi State led by as many as 25 points in the second half, that lead coming at 53-28 eight minutes into the second half. ASU was able to cut the deficit late but was never within single digits.

The Sun Devils are working in 10 newcomers but it was the returning players that struggled most. Frankie Collins and Jamiya Neal combined to go just 5-for-17 from the field for 15 points.

ASU shot 32% (17-for-53) for the game. Kamari Lands led the Sun Devils with 13 points and four rebounds. Bryant Selebangue snagged a team-high six rebounds.

Mississippi State's Trey Fort led all players with 21 points. Cameron Matthews and D.J. Jeffries each had nine rebounds. The Bulldogs finished with a 44-31 advantage on the boards.

ASU returns home for its first game at Desert Financial Arena at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Texas Southern.

