Arizona State Sun Devils at BYU Cougars: Time, betting odds, how to watch on TV, live stream

A pair of undefeated top-25 teams will clash on Saturday night in Provo, Utah, when the No. 21 Arizona State Sun Devils visit the No. 23 Brigham Young Cougars.

Arizona State (2-0) is coming off a 27-point win over UNLV in which quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 175 yards and two scores, while also rushing for a career-high 122 yards.

BYU (2-0) will be facing its third consecutive Pac-12 team, following wins over Arizona and Utah. The Cougars' sophomore quarterback, Jaren Hall, has thrown for five touchdowns in two games, with three of them going to wide receiver Neil Pau'u.

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels escapes a UNLV tackler during their game last week at Sun Devil Stadium as ASU pulled away for a 37-10 win.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday night's game:

Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The game can be streamed via ESPN+, the ESPN app or FuboTV.

The Sun Devils are 3.5-point favorites with the over/under at 50.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

