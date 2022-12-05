Arizona State staves off Stanford to secure first 2-0 start in Pac-12 play under Bobby Hurley

Associated Press

Part politician, part preacher and part pitchman, Deion Sanders fired up a crowd of alumni, boosters, former players and other VIPs celebrating his hire as Colorado's coach on Sunday. “I have the best coaching staff assembled, some of the best scouts, some of the best kids that we’re recruiting, some already coming on the way as I speak," Sanders told the crowd of hundreds who whooped and hollered at his answers from among the dozens of reporters at his introductory news conference. “And now that I’ve gotten here, I see it, and understand it, and I can grasp it and I can touch it, I can feel it, I can taste it,” Sanders added.