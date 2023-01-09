Arizona State soars past Washington for back-to-back wins

K State Online

Under the concrete steps that support thousands of plastic forest green seats in the brisk air that fills the bearings of the Ferrell Center, Jerome Tang cried. For nearly two full decades, Jerome Tang served as Baylor head coach Scott Drew’s “right arm” until Tang, at the urging of Drew, accepted the head coaching position at Kansas State prior to the 2022-23 season. On Saturday, for the first time since taking the job in Manhattan, Kan., Tang returned to Baylor – and the Ferrell Center – and coached his team to a 97-95 victory over No. 19 Baylor, helping the Wildcats improve to 3-0 in Big 12 play with all three wins coming against ranked opponents.