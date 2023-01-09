Arizona State soars past Washington for back-to-back wins
Arizona State men's basketball defeats Washington by a final score of 73-65 on Sunday, Jan. 8 in Tempe. The Sun Devils improve to 13-3 overall and 4-1 in Pac-12 play, while the Huskies drop to 9-8 overall and 1-5 in conference. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.