Arizona State self-imposes bowl ban this season for alleged recruiting violations

The Arizona State football program has self-imposed a bowl ban for the 2023 season, which begins this week.

That type of penalty often is taken by schools under NCAA investigation in an attempt to lessen the sanctions that end up coming later. The program has been under investigation for more than three years for alleged recruiting violations that occurred in 2020 when Herm Edwards was head coach. Among those were having recruits on campus during what was supposed to be a dead period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school parted ways with Edwards three games into the 2022 season after an embarrassing loss to Eastern Michigan. Instead of firing Edwards for cause the school gave him a $4.4 million buyout.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up to get the latest news and features sent directly to your inbox

Vice President of university athletics Ray Anderson speaks at a news conference on Nov. 27, 2022, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. Anderson introduced Kenny Dillingham as the new Sun Devils football coach and shared about the hiring process.

Arizona State could have imposed the ban last year but chose not to do so. The Sun Devils finished 3-9 overall and 2-7 in Pac-12 play. Implementing the ban this year penalizes a new coaching staff, led by Kenny Dillingham, and numerous players who were not at the school when the alleged violations occurred.

"Arizona State University has informed the NCAA and Pac-12 conference that it will self-impose a one-year postseason ban on its football program for the upcoming season," Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson said in a statement. "In light of the ongoing investigation and our membership obligation to maintain the confidentiality of the matter, we will not be commenting further at this time."

Arizona State opens its season at home Thursday against Southern Utah.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State announces bowl ban for alleged recruiting violations