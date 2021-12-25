Arizona State’s second-leading tackler opts out of the Las Vegas Bowl

Ben Kenney
·1 min read

The Arizona State team we see in Las Vegas will not quite be the one that went 8-4 this season. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is still set to lead the offense and leading tackler Kyle Soelle is still set to lead a strong defensive unit.

What will be different, though, is numerous of Arizona State’s top performers have either opted out of the bowl game or are injured.

The most recent opt-out came last night: second-leading tackler, starting linebacker Darien Butler—a player who recorded 68 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 interceptions and 3 passes defended this regular season.

Here is an updated list of the players the Sun Devils will be without in the Las Vegas Bowl:

  • Leading rusher Rachaad White (NFL Draft)

  • Running back DeaMonte Trayanum (transfer portal)

  • Starting C Dohnovan West (injury)

  • Starting CB Chase Lucas (NFL Draft)

  • Starting CB Jack Jones (NFL Draft)

  • Starting LB Darien Butler (NFL Draft)

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

Recommended Stories