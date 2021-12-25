Arizona State’s second-leading tackler opts out of the Las Vegas Bowl

The Arizona State team we see in Las Vegas will not quite be the one that went 8-4 this season. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is still set to lead the offense and leading tackler Kyle Soelle is still set to lead a strong defensive unit.

What will be different, though, is numerous of Arizona State’s top performers have either opted out of the bowl game or are injured.

The most recent opt-out came last night: second-leading tackler, starting linebacker Darien Butler—a player who recorded 68 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 interceptions and 3 passes defended this regular season.

Here is an updated list of the players the Sun Devils will be without in the Las Vegas Bowl:

Leading rusher Rachaad White (NFL Draft)

Running back DeaMonte Trayanum (transfer portal)

Starting C Dohnovan West (injury)

Starting CB Chase Lucas (NFL Draft)

Starting CB Jack Jones (NFL Draft)

Starting LB Darien Butler (NFL Draft)

