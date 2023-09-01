Who is Arizona State receiver Xavier Guillory?

WR Xavier Guillory

Height: 6-2. Weight: 205

Hometown: Spokane, Wash.

Class: Redshirt junior

2022 (at Idaho State): One of many ASU transfers, recorded 52 catches for 785 yards and four touchdown last year at Idaho State, earning Big Sky All-Conference recognition in the process His 78.5 receiving yards per game in 2022 were 29th among all FCS receivers where he was the 10th-highest graded receiver in the Big Sky Conference His 34.6 target share percentage was second among Big Sky receivers and 23rd among all FCS receivers His 361 yards after the catch were fourth in the Big Sky and his 116 yards after the contact in 2022 were sixth

ASU wideout Xavier Guillory (1) catches a ball during spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on April 4, 2023.

Personal: Majoring in liberal studies. Product of Lewis and Clark High School where he had 45 catches for 725 yards and 11 touchdowns offensively with 50 tackles and six interceptions defensively . Originally enrolled at Air Force in 2019.

Social media: @GuilloryXavier on X; xay.raphael on Instagram.

