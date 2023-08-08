Arizona State quickly makes itself public enemy No. 1 for other Big 12 schools

Big 12 schools and fan bases are quickly learning about their new members. They are quickly learning why Arizona State has not been particularly successful in football in recent years.

Big 12 fans are getting to know what Phoenix residents such as myself have known for a long time: Arizona State Athletic Director Ray Anderson is not the sharpest tool in the shed.

Anderson, for absolutely zero good reason, said over the weekend that “I promise I’m not going to Morgantown,” a reference to ASU road trips to West Virginia, one of the longer commutes the Sun Devils and their athletic teams will have to make within the Big 12 Conference. This follows remarks made by ASU President Michael Crow about being very disappointed the Sun Devils couldn’t stay in the Pac-12 and that the Pac-12 couldn’t be preserved. Crow was a steadfast defender of Larry Scott and was deeply invested in saving the Pac-12.

Arizona State doesn’t like being in the Big 12, but Anderson’s shockingly insensitive comments have already transformed the Sun Devils from “unhappy neighbor” to “vocal troublemaker and bomb-thrower.” West Virginia fans are irate. Other Big 12 fan bases are raising their eyebrows and wondering why these guys were ever invited into the conference.

Here’s a sample of the very emotional reactions which greeted Ray Anderson’s incredibly dumb public comments:

AMAZING START

Good start for ASU in the B12 https://t.co/c6a0kH0EeC — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 6, 2023

JUST ABSOLUTELY CRAZY

This is a wild thing to say out loud https://t.co/Ry1tqKEL0V — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) August 6, 2023

INSTANT ANIMOSITY

asu pissing every big12 team off before they are even in the conference is truly remarkable I love it we welcome devils slander https://t.co/R3u9UE5Qy3 — Bo (@BMaster30) August 6, 2023

CRACKING START

ASU doing a bang-up job of making new friends https://t.co/5mXsWfUI1x — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 6, 2023

HE IS FOR REAL -- REAL BAD

Is this dude for real? Our leadership sucks. https://t.co/TTprsGYeBI — Barstool ASU (@tempebarstool) August 6, 2023

SMOOTH TOUCH

Ray Anderson really knows how to ingratiate himself. https://t.co/cyiwT3Nrbc — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) August 6, 2023

TOTAL DISDAIN

Honestly….this is keeping the spirit of the Big 12 alive. Just complete disgust having to play each other. https://t.co/FaToZW5ufW — Like Woody (@PaytonGlen) August 6, 2023

FUN TIMES

I already despise Arizona State being a member of the Big12. How bout showing some class and keep your awful thoughts to yourself Ray Anderson. If you’re trying to be a complete embarrassment you’re doing a hell of a job. https://t.co/NCqMRBHbX0 — Justin Pemberton (@J_SportsGuy1523) August 6, 2023

THIS IS WHAT IT'S LIKE

I’m a K-State grad, married to an ASU grad living in the Phoenix area. ASU joining the Big 12 was really exciting. But man, the way ASU has acted over the last week has been such a buzzkill. https://t.co/bZsuCMKhCP — John (@Wildcat_JZ) August 6, 2023

MAKING FRIENDS

God ASU is the absolute worst. You’re lucky to be included in the Big 12, your big brother made sure of that. https://t.co/U2HE1hzaSG — Suns Fan (@phxsports15) August 6, 2023

INSTANT RESULTS!

Dear Ray Anderson & @ASUathletics thank you so much for making our school look bad to the Big12. You need to be fired immediately for this crap. #ASU #Big12 #fireanderson https://t.co/uw2110kRhW — Hotchy #AZChiefsKingdom™️ (@hotchman) August 6, 2023

VERY INTERESTING

This PR approach from ASU has been, ummm, an interesting one. https://t.co/arMS8YJtyK — Saul Bookman (@Saul_Bookman) August 6, 2023

CANNOT WAIT

I absolutely, positively cannot wait to see how WVU greets ASU in Morgantown. I trust their creativity with their welcome to be off the charts. #Big12 https://t.co/XSbWusUSuh — Fake 1923 Jayhawk (@Fake1923Jayhawk) August 6, 2023

HAHAHA!

Please understand Mr. Anderson’s comments and attitude are his own and do not represent Arizona State, it’s students or alumni. https://t.co/4aER4NKQKR — Marc Robbins (@mrobb62) August 6, 2023

NEW RIVALRY!

My favorite Big XII rivalry is now Arizona State and West Virginia. https://t.co/QSY9U7rwwF — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) August 6, 2023

ARIZONANS AND PHOENICIANS KNOW THIS

This is a great time to bring up the annual reminder to fire Ray Anderson and Michael Crow. https://t.co/1c8XO1FG6j — Azsportsrealtor (@AZSportsRealtor) August 6, 2023

YES IT IS

This is the same arrogance that turned the Pac12 into the Pac4. https://t.co/0v1nBhXegZ — Scott Anderson (@MustangScott) August 6, 2023

NOT REALLY -- ASU WINS EASILY

ASU and Utah really battling it out for most hated Big 12 school https://t.co/9z5joP5Fb2 — Dragon Energy (@JayEssEiitch) August 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire