Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels is named Pac-12 Freshman Player of the Week in his first career start
Arizona State's Jayden Daniels earns Pac-12 Freshman Player of the Week honors after becoming the first true freshman quarterback to start a season opener for the Sun Devils. In the 30-7 win over Kent State, Daniels threw for 284 yards and accounted for three touchdowns total. He also broke the previous Arizona State record for passing yards in first career game.
Scroll to continue with content