Arizona State QB Emory Jones is struggling; USC doesn’t want to give him new reason to believe

Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones hopes to make a splash Saturday night against the USC Trojans. Viewed from ASU’s perspective, Jones will need to be the reason for an upset victory in L.A.

Jones is from the 2018 recruiting class, a four-star prospect from Franklin (Ga.) Heard County. He was the No. 19 player out of the state, the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the nation, and the No. 173 overall prospect in the class. He committed to Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators.

The former Florida quarterback played four seasons with the Gators, completing 64.6% of his passes for 3,347 yards and 26 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. He also ran for 1,273 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Jones has faced adversity this season in Tempe with a coaching change and plenty of doubt from Sun Devil fans.

Jones has thrown for three touchdowns and rushed for three on the season, but he is coming off a two-interception performance against Utah in which he took five sacks and was banged up all game.

“Emory is a leader,” senior offensive lineman Des Holmes said, via Sun Devil Source. “And I really appreciated that from Emory, and when you have a guy that’s a leader in your huddle and — he just has a certain type of energy about him. Because I feel like when it comes to this game, and [the quarterback position] specifically, there’s a type of respect and infectiousness and energy and vibe your quarterback has to give off. So I believe Emory embodies that and it’s very easy to follow a captain like that.”

Arizona State is at the bottom of most offensive categories in the Pac-12. The Sun Devils are last in the nation in penalties.

If the Sun Devils want to get back on track, it starts with Jones. Jones can still make big splash plays with his legs and his arm if the offensive line gives him time to create in space. It’s up to USC to not allow him to get into rhythm.

If Emory Jones does struggle or the game gets out of hand, look for backup quarterback Paul Tyson to get some action.

Tyson, who is the great-grandson of legendary Crimson Tide head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, sat behind Jalen Hurts, Tua Toagovailoa and Mac Jones — all of whom are now starting NFL quarterbacks — as well as reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young during his three years in the SEC.

